Anek box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film whimpers in front of towering Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, see how much it earned

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek continues to struggle to make an impact at the box office. After a poor opening of only around Rs 1. 75 crore, the film showed minor growth on Saturday, but not enough, according to Box Office India. The Anubhav Sinha film’s collections were ‘horrible’, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continued to dominate and collected 5-6 times more in Gujarat and other circuits.

Anek has had one of the lowest openings in 2022, along with Badhaai Do and Dhaakad. But there’s a small relief, as it has performed somewhat better than Dhaakad, which starred Kangana Ranaut as a spy. Dhaakad was only able to sell 20 tickets and earn Rs 4420 by Day 8.

Anek revolves around conflicts in the North East, but critics have said that the film wasn’t able to delve fully into the political context and remained on the surface. This is probably the lowest that an Ayushmann Khurrana film has earned in recent years. The actor, who has given hits such as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bala, Dream Girl, and Badhaai Ho in pre-pandemic times, has failed to pull audiences to cinema halls in the post-pandemic era. His last release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which hit the theaters in December 2021, also managed to mint only Rs 3.75 crore on its opening day.

Anek has received a mixed response from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta has given the movie a 2.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana and the film stay woolly, being careful to stay in the middle of the while-on-the-one-side, but-also tightrope. Anubhav Sinha dips his toe into relatively unexplored territory, with mixed results.”