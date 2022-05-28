Anek box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film fails to pull people to cinema halls

Director Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, a political thriller led by actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has not been received as well as they would’ve liked, both critically and at the box office. The film was expected to open with a collection of Rs 3 crore but it has failed to hit the mark. As per a Box Office India report, it has earned in the range of Rs. 1.75 crore.

Anek is facing stiff competition from the Hollywood release Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise. Also, last week’s release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is making it harder for the film to attract audiences. Starring Kartik Aaryan, the horror comedy was still the top choice for moviegoers this Friday.

Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar shared on Twitter, “Very slow start to #Anek & #TopGunMaverick urban appeal, has given room to #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to go into overdrive mode… will be this wks leading film…yet again !!! 💫💥🎉🎊 @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees #EarlyTrends #BOEstimates.”

This is the lowest that an Ayushmann Khurrana film has earned in recent years. The actor, who has given hits such as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bala, Dream Girl, and Badhaai Ho in pre-pandemic times, has failed to pull audiences to cinema halls in the post-pandemic era. His last release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which hit the theaters in December 2021, also managed to mint only Rs 3.75 crore on its opening day.

Anek has received a mixed response from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta have the movie a 2.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana and the film stay woolly, being careful to stay in the middle of the while-on-the-one-side, but-also tightrope. Anubhav Sinha dips his toe into relatively unexplored territory, with mixed results.”