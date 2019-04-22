Andhadhun crosses Rs 300 crore mark in China

Sriram Raghavan’s dark comedy Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, is having a remarkable run at the Chinese box office. In fact, it has become the third highest grossing Indian film in China, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in the country.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#AndhaDhun crosses ₹ 300 cr in #China… Eyes $ 50 million mark… Emerges the third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China… [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [₹ 303.36 cr].”

Aamir Khan’s film Dangal is the highest grossing Indian film in China. Other films in the list include Secret Superstar, Andhadhun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hindi Medium.

In another tweet, Taran shared, “Top 5… Highest grossing *Indian films* in China…1. #Dangal 2. #SecretSuperstar 3. #AndhaDhun

4. #BajrangiBhaijaan 5. #HindiMedium.”

Upon its release in India, Andhadhun had been hailed by both critics and the audience, with The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta giving the thriller 3.5 stars.

“The film flags, just for a little while, post interval and things become a tad heavy-handed and dull. When characters start explaining too much, you start losing interest: this is a problem that pops up quite often in Raghavan’s films. But soon enough, I’m happy to report, Andhadhun is zippily back on track. Who is next on the chopping block? Who will survive?” read a section of her review.

Andhadhun had released in India on October 5, 2018.