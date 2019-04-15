Andhadhun crosses Rs 200 crore mark at China box office

Thriller drama Andhadhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office in China, the makers announced Monday.

The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within 13 days of its release in the country.

It released in China under the title Piano Player.

According to the makers, it is the fifth highest grossing Indian film in China after Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hindi Medium.

“We had no idea that our little ‘experimental film’ would travel so much. Experimental doesn’t mean no fun. The film, I learn, is screening in both subtitled and dubbed versions in different screens. My whole team is super thrilled,” Raghavan said in a statement.

The critically-acclaimed film, produced by Sanjay Routray’s Matchbox Pictures, ran successfully for over 75 days in India. It earned over Rs 100 crore.

Last week, Andhadhun opened the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) and also received a standing ovation in the presence of Tabu, Raghavan and Routray.

“This April has been especially exciting for all of us at Matchbox Pictures. We are overjoyed that his (Raghavan) vision and our film is being celebrated across the world now,” Routary added.