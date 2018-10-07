Andhadhun box office collection Day 2: The Ayushmann Khurrana film needs good word-of-mouth

Andhadhun box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film should pick up.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun earned Rs 2.40 crore on its first day. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who is known for his thrillers. The film, despite highly positive reviews, fell short of the predicted collection. Now, with good word-of-mouth promotion it will likely receive, it should pick up in coming days.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “Andhadhun is backed by good director and actors. Tabu is an asset to the movie and Ayushmann Khurrana is also on a high point in his career. So, it is expected to have a good start with a collection of Rs 2.75-3 crore on the day of its release,” said Girish Johar.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a positive review. In her 3-and-a-half star review, she wrote, “Andhadhun is racy, pacy and appropriately pulpy: alert viewers may twig on to the big reveal, but the thrills and chills are right where they should be in this blind man’s buff. It also dexterously drops some primal issues in our lap: can those without sight, ‘see’? What is right, what, if anything, is wrong? How important is fate? Does everyone deserve a life? Or is it all about just desserts?”

