Andhadhun box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film riding on positive reviews

Andhadhun box office collection Day 1: Sriram Raghavan film has recieved positive reviews.

Sriram Raghavan’s latest thriller Andhadhun released on Friday. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Salman Khan production Loveyatri is the only Bollywood film that released concurrently. It stars Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and debutante Warina Hussain. Andhadhun has received strong, positive buzz thanks to its quirky trailer.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com before, “Andhadhun is backed by good director and actors. Tabu is an asset to the movie and Ayushmann Khurrana is also on a high point in his career. So, it is expected to have a good start with a collection of Rs 2.75-3 crore on the day of its release,” said Girish Johar.”

Andhadhun has received highly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3-and-a-half stars. She wrote, “Andhadhun is racy, pacy and appropriately pulpy: alert viewers may twig on to the big reveal, but the thrills and chills are right where they should be in this blind man’s buff. It also dexterously drops some primal issues in our lap: can those without sight, ‘see’? What is right, what, if anything, is wrong? How important is fate? Does everyone deserve a life? Or is it all about just desserts?”

Sui Dhaaga is one holdover from the previous week that may make things difficult for Andhadhun. The Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan film has earned Rs 62.50 crore after a week, and is expected to perform well in its second week as well.

