Andhadhun doing Rs 100 crore in China is an incredible moment of pride: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun, which dominated the box office in India, has connected with the Chinese audience as well. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Chinese box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Andhadhun in China and tweeted, “#AndhaDhun continues to shine at ticket counters in #China… Goes ahead of #Hollywood biggie #Shazam [on Tue], now occupies No 2 position… Truly unstoppable… Mon $ 1.46 mn, Tue $ 1.39 mn. Total: $ 16.66 mn [₹ 115.22 cr].”

#AndhaDhun continues to shine at ticket counters in #China… Goes ahead of #Hollywood biggie #Shazam [on Tue], now occupies No 2 position… Truly unstoppable… Mon $ 1.46 mn, Tue $ 1.39 mn. Total: $ 16.66 mn [₹ 115.22 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 10, 2019

An ecstatic Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement, “Cinema has always had universal appeal and it has cut across languages and borders. It is overwhelming to see Andhadhun among such great cinema that has made our country proud.”

He added, “For me, Andhadhun doing Rs 100 crore in China is an incredible moment of pride. I am delighted that as an artiste, I have contributed to Indian cinema making its mark globally.”

Ayushmann credits Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan for all the success and acclaim that the film has been getting since last year. He said, “It is a humbling moment for me and the entire team of Andhadhun that after becoming a blockbuster in India, the film is also a blockbuster in China. Sriram Raghavan is a visionary director and I am thrilled to see the love his film has been getting. He deserves all the success and more.”