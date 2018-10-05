Andhadhun box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer to earn Rs 3 crore on Day 1

Andhadhun box office prediction: Ayuhsmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer to have a decent opening.

Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte has opened in theaters today. The early reviews of the film are already out and going by the popular word, the film boasts of power-packed performances by Tabu and Ayushmann and a captivating plot. It is expected to do a good business at the ticket counters. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the comedy thriller will have a decent opening on day one.

“Andhadhun is backed by good director and actors. Tabu is an asset to the movie and Ayushmann Khurrana is also on a high point in his career. So, it is expected to have a good start with a collection of Rs 2.75-3 crore on the day of its release,” said Girish Johar.

Also read | Andhadhun movie review: The Sriram Raghavan film is racy, pacy and appropriately pulpy

He added, “The trailer of Andhadhun has been received well. Also, the early reviews of the film have been good. People are calling it a fantastic watch. So if these early reactions to the movie turn out to be genuine, the film will definitely do good at the ticket counters.”

Along with Andhadhun, it is Salman Khan Films presentation LoveYatri whose fate will be decided this Friday. Introducing Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and debutante Warina Hussain, the film has been widely promoted. Salman Khan has himself gone out to promote the masala entertainer. Girish Johar has predicted a Rs 1.5-1.75 crore opening for the film. He said, “LoveYatri is expected to do a business of Rs 1.5-1.75 crore. It has been promoted extensively on social media. Now it would be interesting to know how the movie pans out.”

However, both, Andhadhun and LoveYatri will face competition from last week’s release Sui Dhaaga. The Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer has been going strong and has earned Rs 59.15 crore in its first week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd