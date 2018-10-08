Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
Andhadhun box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer earns Rs 15 crore

Andhadhun box office collection Day 3: Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Andhadhun and also wrote that content-based films have found wholehearted acceptance from moviegoers.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: October 8, 2018 7:39:51 pm

Andhadhun box office Andhadhun box office collection Day 3: Strong word of mouth has helped build up a healthy total for this Ayushmann Khurrana’s film.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun has earned Rs 15 crore in three days. The film, which is receiving good word-of-mouth promotion, has witnessed considerable growth.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “2018 is turning out to be an eventful year… Content-based films – belonging to diverse genres – have found wholehearted acceptance from moviegoers… Audience feedback in times of social media spreads faster than fire and can make/break a film on Day 1 itself…”

Taran then added, “#AndhaDhun – like several content-based films released earlier this year – gathered momentum over the weekend… Sat was better than Fri, while Sun was better than Sat… Strong word of mouth has helped build up a healthy total… Will have to maintain the pace on weekdays…”

Taran also shared the latest box office figures of Andhadhun and wrote, “#AndhaDhun Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.10 cr, Sun 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 15 cr. India biz. Growth in biz… Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 88.89% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 41.18% EXCELLENT TRENDING.”

Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadhun tells the story of a piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. Andhadhun is inspired by 2010 French short film, L’Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

