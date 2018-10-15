Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Andhadhun box office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer collects Rs 41.05 crore

Andhadhun box office: Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu, has received a positive response from the audience as well as critics.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 15, 2018 4:29:44 pm

andhadhun box office ayushmann khurrana Andhadhun box office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film stands as a profitable venture.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun continues to engage the audience at theaters. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is inching towards Rs 50 crore mark. So far, in 10 days, Andhadhun has minted Rs 41.05 crore.

The film has received a positive response from critics as well as the audience.

“Andha Dhun now stands as a hugely profitable venture as it has recovered all costs and made a profit before its theatrical release through satellite, music and digital rights. Sriram and Ayushmann have an economically made, hugely appreciated film on their hands. Ayushmann’s streak of profitable films continues with AndhaDhun,” a trade source said.

The source also added that it was Ayushmann who approached director Sriram Raghavan after casting director Mukesh Chhabra mentioned the film to him.

“Ayushmann was keen to be a part Sriram’s film. He was bowled over by Sriram’s narration of the story and decided to go all out and support his director,” said the source.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave three and a half stars to Andhadhun. She mentioned in her review, “Bollywood doesn’t do thrillers well. About the only exception to this rule is one man: Sriram Raghavan. His latest, Andhadhun, based on a French short story, is a glorious keep-‘em-guessing thriller, which never loses sight of that most important question: so what happens next?”

Andhadhun was the first collaboration between actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Sriram Raghavan.

