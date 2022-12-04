scorecardresearch
An Action Hero box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has an ignorable rise, mints Rs 3 crore-plus figure

An Action Hero box office collection Day 2: Even with good reviews, Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat failed to set cash registers ringing at the box office. After earning Rs 1.31 crore on its opening day, the film saw only a modest growth on Saturday.

ayushmann khurranaAyushmann Khurrana in a still from An Action Hero.

After opening at a meagre Rs 1.31 crore, Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero failed to attract audiences even on Saturday. As per early estimates, the film failed to see a spike and collected around Rs 1.60-Rs 2 crore on day 2, and ended its earnings at a little above Rs 3 crore.

As per a report in Box Office India, there is a definite change in audiences’ footfalls in cinemas post the pandemic. Now, there is a larger audience venturing out over the weekend, which can be seen by the BO numbers in the last few months. It also stated that Sunday is when most audiences step out, and thus An Action Hero could also see a growth in its collection on day 3. If An Action Hero fails to pick up the pace, it would be Ayushmann’s fifth dud at the box office after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 continues to race past, having already collected over Rs 170 crore. Even after two weeks, the Abhishek Pathak directorial seems to be the choice for moviegoers. Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, through positive word of mouth, has also been doing a fair business, earning over Rs 4 crore on weekdays. On Saturday, the film is said to have seen the same average number but Sunday could mean better business.

In Premium |An Action Hero movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat deliver a caper which is mostly fun

An Action Hero has Ayushmann in the role of a movie star caught in an action film plot in real life. Jaideep Ahlawat is the antagonist who believes that Ayushmann’s character was responsible for his brother’s death. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie was previously described as a “slick action and offbeat satire.”

The film had earned the approval of most critics, with many calling it a fun ride. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta in her review wrote, “The film is stuffed with meta jokes, in-house gags, and a running jibe against the shouty TV shows which have declared Bollywood a national enemy, including a string of rebuttals to the hashtag #Boycottbollywood that’s been the bane of the Hindi film industry. This is what makes it more than a message-in-a-bottle, a favourite Bollywood trope. The best part: many of those jokes land, and An Action Hero becomes a rarity, a caper which is mostly fun.”

