An Action Hero box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana opens with low occupancy, expected to grow with word of mouth

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat led action drama An Action Hero released in the theaters on Friday amid Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, which is still ruling the roost, and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, which is also attracting some audience. The film largely received positive reviews from critics. But it seems this positive word of mouth will take some time to help the film bring in the audience to the cinema halls.

On its opening day at the box office, the film has earned in the range of Rs 1.50-3 crore, reported Koimoi.com. This is in the same range as the opening of Ayushmann’s other 2022 releases Doctor G (Rs 3.87 crore) and Anek (Rs 1.77 crore). Box Office India reported that the film witnessed as low as 5 per cent collections as it opened in the theaters.

An Action Hero has Ayushmann in the role of a movie star caught in an action film plot in real life. Jaideep Ahlawat is the antagonist who believes that Ayushmann’s character was responsible for his brother’s death. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie was previously described as a “slick action and offbeat satire.”

Currently, Drishyam 2 is the preferred option for filmgoers. The film is also doing good business in the international market as well. It has been working well at the ticket counters despite the release of Bhediya and An Action Hero. If An Action Hero fails to pick up the pace, it would be Ayushmann’s fifth dud at the box office after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G.

However, from the reviews of the film, it seems it will bring the audience to the cinema halls. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review that the movie is “mostly fun”. A part of her review read, “The film is stuffed with meta jokes, in-house gags, and a running jibe against the shouty TV shows which have declared Bollywood a national enemy, including a string of rebuttals to the hashtag #Boycottbollywood that’s been the bane of the Hindi film industry. This is what makes it more than a message-in-a-bottle, a favourite Bollywood trope. The best part: many of those jokes land, and An Action Hero becomes a rarity, a caper which is mostly fun.”