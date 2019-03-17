Badla box office collection Day 9: Taapsee Pannu starrer strikes right chord with the audience

Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, is performing well at the box office. The film has collected Rs 49.26 crore so far.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier tweeted, “#Badla is super-strong on Day 8… At par with Day 4 and better than Day 6 and 7… Biz should witness superb growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Should cross ₹ 50 cr in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.75 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 49.26 cr. 👍👍👍.”

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, known for the success of his thrillers like Kahaani and Kahaani 2, Badla is the official remake of the Spanish movie The Invisible Guest.

The suspense thriller, which marks Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s second film after 2016 hit-flick Pink, also received overwhelming reviews from critics.

Advertising

Director Sujoy Ghosh, earlier this week, thanked the audience for showering so much love on his film Badla.

He tweeted, “so much love for #Badla …. you have no idea how humbling this is. we make films for you. and this love is just super duper. thank you.” (sic)

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh among others in significant roles.

Badla hit screens on March 8.