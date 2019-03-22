Badla box office collection Day 14: Amitabh-Taapsee film earns Rs 67.32 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is continuing to rake in the moolah weeks after its release. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 67.32 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s latest box office figures. He wrote, “#Badla shows excellent hold in Week 2… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #102NotOut and #Pink… [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr, Wed 2.60 cr, Thu 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 67.32 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 79.44 cr.”

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a remake of Spanish film Contratiempo (released as The Invisible Guest for the English audience).

The film received positive reviews from the audience as well as film critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars and wrote, “Alert viewers will know where Badla is headed: sometimes the title of the film is the biggest spoiler. But still, for a film which relies chiefly upon its actors’ ability to vary mood and delivery in a confined space, Badla does well enough. If both Bachchan and Pannu start off a tad stilted, you can put it down to the fact that they are strangers.”

She added, “Bachchan’s familiar declamations, become, after some time, smart feints, and you start warming up to him, and the film. And Pannu, all nude make-up and strained face, starts settling down too. It is in this loosening up that the film becomes interesting, because obviously, things are not what they seem, and people are not who they say they are, and everyone has dark pasts and tawdry secrets.”

The ensemble cast of the film also includes Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani.

Despite rave reviews, the film will face stiff competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari in the coming days.