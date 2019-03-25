Badla box office collection Day 17: The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is moving forward steadily

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starring Badla is in its third week now and is continuing to fare well at the box office. The film has earned a total collection of Rs 72.04 crore till now.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the suspense thriller is a remake of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo.

The film received positive reviews from the audience as well as film critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars and wrote, “Alert viewers will know where Badla is headed: sometimes the title of the film is the biggest spoiler. But still, for a film which relies chiefly upon its actors’ ability to vary mood and delivery in a confined space, Badla does well enough. If both Bachchan and Pannu start off a tad stilted, you can put it down to the fact that they are strangers.”

She added, “Bachchan’s familiar declamations, become, after some time, smart feints, and you start warming up to him, and the film. And Pannu, all nude make-up and strained face, starts settling down too. It is in this loosening up that the film becomes interesting, because obviously, things are not what they seem, and people are not who they say they are, and everyone has dark pasts and tawdry secrets.”

Despite rave reviews, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial will face stiff competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari and other new releases in the coming days.

The ensemble cast of Badla also includes Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani among others in significant roles.