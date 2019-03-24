Badla box office collection Day 16: Amitabh-Taapsee starrer is steady

Toggle Menu
Badla box office collection Day 16: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu film is consistent at the ticket counters. The suspense thriller has garnered Rs 81.88 crore so far.

Badla box office collection Day 16: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer released on March 8.

Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, was released across theaters on March 8. In its third week now, the suspense thriller has earned a total collection of Rs 81.88 crore until now.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film has emerged a winner at the box office.

However, with the latest releases such as Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Badla has to fight it out at the box office to reach the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Quite interestingly, speculations are rife that this Sujoy Ghosh directorial might get remade in Tamil.

According to sources, actor Trisha is being considered for Taapsee Pannu’s role.

Badla is a remake of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo.

This film marks the third collaboration of Big B and director Sujoy Ghosh. The duo has previously worked together on Te3n and Aladin. Also, it was the second time that Amitabh and Taapsee shares screen space, after Pink (2016).

The ensemble cast of the film also includes Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani among others in significant roles.

