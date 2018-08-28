Gold to Rowdy Rathore: Akshay Kumar films in the Rs 100 crore club

The recently released Akshay Kumar starrer Gold has raked in Rs 100.45 crore at the box office The recently released Akshay Kumar starrer Gold has raked in Rs 100.45 crore at the box office

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold has entered the Rs 100 crore club barely two weeks after its release. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 100.45 crore. This really shouldn’t come as a surprise since Khiladi Kumar’s movies have taken the box office by storm off late. Take a look at all Akshay movies that have made it past the landmark of Rs 100 crore.

Gold

The movie released on August 15, 2018, along with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate. Apart from getting generally positive responses from critics, the film, which also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Kumar Singh, had opened to a remarkable Rs 25.25 crore. It has raked in Rs 100.45 crore till now.

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

The Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar movie minted a total of Rs 134.22 crore at the box office. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial released on August 11, 2017.

Rustom

The action-drama based on true events, which won Akshay a National Award, also did incredibly well at the box office. The movie earned Rs 127.49 crore, making it one of the highest-earning movies of Akshay’s career. Rustom released on August 12, 2016.

Jolly LLB 2

The Subhash Kapoor directorial fared well critically as well as commercially, earning Rs 117 crore at the box office. The movie also starred Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles. Jolly LLB 2 released on February 10, 2017.

Housefull 3

Even Sajid Khan’s mindless comedy caper managed to tick all the right boxes at the box office, earning Rs 109.14 crore. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Airlift

Raja Krishna Menon’s 2016 thriller Airlift, which had a whiff of Ben Affleck’s Argo about it, had made it past the Rs 100 crore mark as well. The movie had raked in a total of Rs 128.1 crore at the box office.

Holiday – A Soldier is Never Off Duty

AR Murugadoss’ film had earned Rs 112.45 crore, which was quite an achievement at the time. The movie released on June 6, 2014.

Housefull 2

There is a reason why Sajid Khan keeps returning to make brainless comedies such as Housefull, because they make money. The 2012 release had minted Rs 106 crore at the box office.

Rowdy Rathore

The Prabhudheva film, which featured Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, minted money at the box office. The 2012 film had earned Rs 133.25 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd