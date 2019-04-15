Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 150.91 crore

Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is continuing to pull in the audience to theaters. The film has earned Rs 150.91 crore so far.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Kesari on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kesari crosses ₹ 150 cr… Witnesses substantial growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun… Will add a few more crores, before #Kalank [on Wed] and #AvengersEndgame arrive… [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 150.91 cr. India biz.”

Produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal, Kesari was released on March 21.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army and Afghan tribes. Akshay plays Havildar Ishar Singh, the leader of the Sikhs.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kesari three stars in her review.

Shubhra wrote, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield.”

She added, “Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”