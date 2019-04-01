Kesari box office collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar starrer is still going strong

Kesari is flying high at the box office. Raking in huge numbers, the war film has managed to collect Rs 116.76 crore so far.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army and Afghan tribes. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh, the leader of the Sikhs.

Kesari has become the fastest film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in 2019. The film managed to earn Rs 100 crore in just seven days. It had a smashing opening on March 21, earning a whopping Rs 21.51 crore.

Parineeti Chopra is elated about the success of Kesari. In an interview with IANS, Parineeti said, “The whole team put in so much into the movie, so this Rs 100 crore is added to the Rs 500 crore compliments and love from the fans.”

She added, “Akshay sir is one of my favourite co-stars. He is so unassuming and humble.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kesari three stars in her review.

Shubhra wrote, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield.”

She added, “Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”