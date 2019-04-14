Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar film battles competition

Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is continuing to fight off new releases at the box office.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the war film has managed to earn Rs 147.21 crore until now.

The film stars Parineeti Chopra alongside Akshay Kumar. It also features Mir Sarwar, Ashwath Bhatt, Ram Awana and Vansh Bharadwaj among others in significant roles.

Kesari is Akshay’s first big hit in 2019. He will also be seen in Mission Mangal, Good News and Housefull 4 this year.

Apart from these films, Akshay has already been announced as the protagonist of Rohit Shetty’s next, Sooryavanshi.

Produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal, Kesari hit the theaters on March 21.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Parineeti said, “The whole team put in so much into the movie, so this Rs 100 crore is added to the Rs 500 crore compliments and love from the fans.”

She added, “Akshay sir is one of my favourite co-stars. He is so unassuming and humble.”