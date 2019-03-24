Kesari box office collection Day 3: Akshay-Parineeti starrer pulls in huge audience

Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has had a tremendous start at the box office with a huge number of people thronging theaters across places. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 37.76 crore.

The war saga is helmed by Anurag Singh and was released on March 21.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Kesari is solid on Day 2… Decline on a working day – after a holiday – is common, but the decline is less this time… Will score big numbers on Day 3 and 4… Is chasing a huge total in its *extended weekend*… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr. Total: ₹ 37.76 cr. India biz.”

With Akshay Kumar in the lead, intense action scenes and a gripping storyline based on a true historical event, Kesari has received positive reviews at large from the audience as well as critics.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who was the leader of the Sikh soldiers.

The Anurag Singh directorial is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Apart from Akshay and Parineeti, the actioner also features Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar among others in significant roles.