Kesari box office collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar starrer continues to earn big

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is unstoppable at the box office. The film has already earned Rs 128.28 crore. The war drama directed by Anurag Singh has received a lot of love from the audience and the same can be seen in the film’s box office numbers.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Kesari is strong on [second] Mon… North circuits continue to lead, while other circuits are steady… Should collect ₹ 137 cr [+/-] by [second] Thu… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr. Total: ₹ 128.28 cr. India biz.”

Kesari is Akshay Kumar’s first big hit in 2019. He will also be seen in Mission Mangal, Good News and Housefull 4 this year. Apart from these films, Akshay has already been announced as the lead hero for Rohit Shetty’s next, Sooryavanshi.

In terms of box office, Akshay has been consistent in delivering hit films one after the other. In 2018, his films did exceptionally well at the box office. 2.0 earned Rs 189.55 crore, Gold earned Rs 104.72 crore and Pad Man earned Rs 81.82 crore.

Alongside Akshay, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is a fictionalised retelling of the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment of the British Army fought against thousands of Afghans.

Produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal, Kesari hit the theaters on March 21.