Kesari box office collection Day 1: The Akshay Kumar actioner wins hearts

Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, had a good start at the box office.

Released on the occasion of Holi festival on March 21, the film managed to pull in huge number of audiences on the day of its release.

Based on a true story, the war film revolves around one of the bravest battles fought in India where a handful of Sikh soldiers bravely fought thousands of Afghan tribesmen in the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

The Anurag Singh directorial has received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

Indian Express critic film Shubhra Gupta gave three stars to the film.

A section of her review read, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”

She added, “Akshay is the film. And he pulls it off, keeping that ‘Kesari’ pagdi aloft right till the end, delivering thundering speeches, and keeping his men’s morale up. His Ishar Singh is inhabited and convincing, and it helps that his Punjabi accent is completely on point.”

Apart from Akshay, Kesari also features Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Rajpal Yadav, Vansh Bhardwaj and Ashwath Bhatt among others in significant roles.

With positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to rake in great numbers in the coming days.