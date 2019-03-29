Kesari box office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar film is on a roll

Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, had a great opening on March 21. It earned a whopping Rs 21.51 crore. Emerging a clear winner at the box office, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 100.01 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Kesari on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kesari is now *fastest* ₹ 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]… Crosses ₹ 100 cr on Day 7… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: ₹ 100.01 cr. India biz… ₹ 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9].”

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the war film has received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film three stars.

A section of her review read, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too. Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the intense film also features Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Ashwath Bhatt, Ram Awana and Vansh Bharadwaj among others.