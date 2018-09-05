Akshay Kumar’s Gold earns Rs 107.37 crore

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold had released on August 15. Akshay Kumar starrer Gold had released on August 15.

Akshay Kumar’s Independence Day release Gold has earned Rs 107.37 crore so far in India.

The Reema Kagti directorial started its journey on August 15 and managed to record a collection of Rs 89.30 crore in its first week. The film went on to earn Rs 14.70 crore in its second week. Despite some new releases, Gold earned Rs 3.37 crore in the third week, taking the total to Rs 107.37 crore.

Gold did not only manage to strike a chord with the audience but critics showered praise on the sports drama.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The period is done beautifully, and despite the predictable sports film tropes–underdogs coming up top, conflicts being resolved, last minute fortune reversals—the younger players keep up the tempo, with debutant Sunny Kaushal doing a stand-out job.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd