Akshay Kumar’s Gold looking to end theatrical run around Rs 115 crore

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold had opened on Independence Day and its 9-day extended week helped it earn Rs 89.30 crore. In its second week, the film saw a considerable decline and managed to only garner Rs 14.70 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Gold on Twitter. He wrote, “#Gold witnesses a decline in Week 2… Amassed a major chunk in Week 1 and more specifically on Day 1 [₹ 25.25 cr]… Likely to fold up under ₹ 115 cr… [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.45 cr, Tue 1.30 cr, Wed 1.25 cr, Thu 1 cr. Total: ₹ 104 cr. India biz.”

Gold is based on Indian Hockey team’s gold medal victory at 1948 Olympics. It fictionalises the events preceding the big final, in which an independent India defeated the British to clinch the top prize. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Tapan Das, the team’s manager. The Reema Kagti directorial also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, and Sunny Kaushal.

In her review of Gold, The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The period is done beautifully, and despite the predictable sports film tropes–underdogs coming up top, conflicts being resolved, last minute fortune reversals—the younger players keep up the tempo, with debutant Sunny Kaushal doing a stand-out job. It’s not as if Akshay isn’t fully there. He immerses himself in his role, playing the sad sack when things go awry, fooling his wife for some monetary handouts, falling about drunkenly after his alcoholic bouts, always redeeming himself by keeping his love of the sport squarely in the centre. But all this takes up much too much screen time, and takes crucial focus away from the game and the players.”

