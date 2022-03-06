Valimai box office: Ajith movie crashes ticket counters with Rs 202.64 crore worldwide collection

It’s been 12 days to the release of Ajith’s Valimai and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The two films, which released on March 25, have been keeping fans enthralled at the theaters. At the box office, both Valimai and Bheemla Nayak managed to perform well. Initially, it seemed like Bheemla Nayak was taking over Valimai in terms of its box office collection, however, the Ajith starrer’s earnings surpassed Pawan Kalyan’s box office numbers by the end of its second week. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Bheemla Nayak’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 174.12 crore. Ajith’s Valimai’s total collection is Rs 202.64 crore. As per Manobala, this is the fastest Rs 200 crore collection for Ajith.

Both Valimai and Bheemla Nayak opened to mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar in his two-star review of the film said, “Vinoth’s idea of creating an urban legend goes awry when the film fails to distinguish Ajith’s offscreen persona from Ajith’s character in Valimai. The reference to Ajith’s passion for motorbikes is used as bait one too many times. And when the fans bite it, they are whipped into a frenzy. There is so much action on the screen but very little happens in every scene.”

ALSO READ | Bheemla Nayak movie review: The myth of Pawan Kalyan

#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 170.74 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 3.38 cr

Total – ₹ 174.12 cr#PawanKalyan — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 5, 2022

#Valimai WW Box Office CROSSES ₹200 cr milestone. Week 1 – ₹ 193.41 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 4.50 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 4.73 cr

Total – ₹ 202.64 cr FASTEST ever for #AjithKumar. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 5, 2022

In another article, Manoj decoded the reason as to why Ajith’s Valimai failed to perform as well at the box office in Hindi belts.

“The general consensus among Mumbai-based distributors and exhibitors seems to be that Valimai and Ravi Teja’s Khiladi failed at the Hindi box office because they had very little to offer that was new and entertaining…’There was a lack of promotion and publicity (for Valimai). The reviews by the press were not very encouraging. Then other Hindi and Marathi films also released. Hero is not very well known in the north. Music was a drawback,'” Nitin Datar, president of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India, told Indianexpress.com.

Talking about Bheemla Nayak in his review, Manoj Kumar wrote, “In Bheemla Nayak, we get no sense of the place where the story plays out. The film is a very shallow reading of the text of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Malayalam original was more than an ego clash between two men. It was about various communities, cultures, social and moral codes, toxic households, and other things that contributed to the conflict between Ayyappan and Koshy.”

At present, Bheemla Nayak and Valimai face competition from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and new releases — The Batman and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund.