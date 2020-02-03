Tanhaji crosses Rs 250 crore mark, gives tough competition to Panga and Jawaani Jaaneman

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji remains unbeatable. Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji remains unbeatable.

Despite releasing on January 10, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is refusing to bow out of theaters. The film’s total collection stands at an impressive Rs 251.40 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Tanhaji and wrote, “#Tanhaji flies past ₹ 250 cr mark… Continues its stronghold despite competition from multiple films… Remarkable growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun increases its chances of hitting ₹ 275 cr… [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr. Total: ₹ 251.40 cr. #India biz.”

Whereas, new releases Panga and Jawaani Jaaneman’s growth is comparatively slow. Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama Panga especially is taking its sweet time to pick up pace. Sharing the film’s box office figures, Adarsh tweeted, “#Panga struggles… Saw an upturn on [second] Sat and Sun, but the theatrical biz isn’t in sync with its merits… Multiple films [#Tanhaji, #SD3D, #JawaaniJaaneman] have made a dent in its biz… [Week 2] Fri 88 lakhs, Sat 1.56 cr, Sun 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 25.64 cr. #India biz.”

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan’s comedy flick Jawaani Jaaneman is doing decent business at the box office, if its latest numbers are anything to go by.

Sharing the Nitin Kakkar directorial’s box office figures, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]… Trends well on Day 2 and 3… Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz… Mass circuits ordinary/weak… Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz.”

And at Rs 66.09 crore, the business of Varun Dhawan’s dance movie Street Dancer 3D is slow on the uptake. Adarsh tweeted the movie’s box office figures and wrote, “#StreetDancer3D remains low-key in Weekend 2… Saw reasonable growth on [second] Sat and Sun, but the trend is weak… The theatrical biz is below expectations… [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr. Total: ₹ 66.09 cr. #India biz.”

