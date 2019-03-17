Total Dhamaal box office collection: Anil-Madhuri starrer emerges a winner

Total Dhamaal, helmed by Indra Kumar, has left no stone unturned to entertain the audience. The film has minted Rs 144.66 crore until now.

With its multi-starrer ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi, the film is having a great run at the box office.

People are thronging theaters to watch this comedy film despite other new releases such as Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla.

While the audience is showering love on Total Dhamaal, the Indra Kumar directorial did not receive good reviews from critics.

Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta gave only one and a half stars to the film.

In her review, she wrote, “Most of the faces are familiar. Ajay Devgn brings his slo-mo stride to the plot. Err, what’s that? Total Dhamaal is nothing but a string of random sequences, shot in water and on land, desert and sky. Sanjay Mishra keeps saying ‘bro’: he doesn’t, in my hearing, say ‘yo’. Boman Irani vamps it up, in a sharp little moustache. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jafferi twin, inhabit mostly flatness, making me wish for the hundredth time that these two sharp comic talents get a movie which gives them something, anything, to do, other than being chased by computer-generated vultures (yes, this happens).”

Total Dhamaal has become director Indra Kumar’s first film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.