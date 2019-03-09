Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn film remains steady

Toggle Menu
Total Dhamaal box office collection: The Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit film continues to create ‘dhamaal’ at ticket counters. The total collection of the action comedy stands at Rs 132.60 crore.

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Anil-Madhuri film is still drawing viewers to theatres.

Total Dhamaal, the multi-starrer featuring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi among others, is having a smashing run at the box office.

Despite unimpressive reviews, the film has really impressed the audience.

Its total collection stands at Rs 132.60 crore in the third week of its release, shared film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran shared the box office numbers of the film on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal continues to create dhamaal in mass circuits… Normal ticket rates [not hiked] boost biz beyond metros/Tier-2 cities/single screens… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr, Thu 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 132.60 cr. India biz.”

The film is directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar. It is the third installment in the Dhamaal film series.

