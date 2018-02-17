Aiyaary box office collection day 2: Manoj Bajpayee starrer collects Rs 7.40 crore

Aiyaary has had a slow opening at box office Aiyaary has had a slow opening at box office

Action drama Aiyaary hit the big screen on February 16. And it has had an extremely slow opening at the box office. The movie, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, has earned Rs 7.40 crore at the ticketing counters till now. On Friday, Aiyaary made Rs 3.36 crore while Saturday saw some growth with its Rs 4.04 crore collection. Looking at its earnings, it is safe to presume that the coming days might also not get the movie big bucks. The movie might make a total of Rs 10 crore by the end of the weekend if it gets lucky.

Aiyaary has been unsuccessful in garnering praises from critics as well. Film reviewer Alaka Sahani wrote about the action flick, “A veteran in Pandey’s movies, Manoj Bajpayee carries the film on his shoulders. But, one expects more from this collaboration, especially since Manoj is a versatile actor. As a former army man turned arms dealer, Adil Hussain brings his usual finesse to the screen. What is particularly disappointing are the sketchy women characters. Even though Pandey has written and produced Naam Shabana, which revolves around a woman spy, he fails to create any remarkable woman characters.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the movie’s earnings, “#Aiyaary witnessed an upward trend on Sat, but the 2-day total is underwhelming… Biz is better in metros… Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 7.40 cr. India biz.”

Aiyaary’s main plotline revolves around two army officers, essayed by Malhotra and Bajpayee, who share a mentor-protege relationship with each other. The movie has been directed by Neeraj Pandey and also features Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Black Panther which also hit the screens on February 16 has been giving some tough competition to Aiyaary. Presently, its collection stands at Rs 12.25 crore in India, almost 65% more than Aiyaary.

