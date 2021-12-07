Tadap box office collection: Ahan Shetty film struggles on Monday

Tadap, which marked Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s Bollywood debut, has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 15.77 crore at the box office. The film started slow on Friday with Rs 4.05 crore and remained more or less steady on Saturday and Sunday with collection of Rs 4.12 crore and 5.35 crore, respectively. On Monday, which marked Tadap’s first weekday, the Milan Luthria directorial showed a dip in its performance. It managed to earn Rs 2.25 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office collection figures on Twitter. “#Tadap is steady on Day 4… Mass pockets contribute… Eyes ₹ 21 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 15.77 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

#Tadap is steady on Day 4… Mass pockets contribute… Eyes ₹ 21 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 15.77 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/LlwhnJZRHp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2021

While Ahan Shetty has been trying his best to spread the word about his debut film Tadap, Suniel Shetty also has left no stone unturned to make sure his fans watch his son’s film. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ahan spoke about the comparison with his father Suniel.

“I am very proud to be my father’s son, but his journey was different and my journey is going to be different. I am just very happy that I can carry his legacy forward. Other than that I don’t feel any pressure. Ya, I am going to be compared to him, but you just can’t let that get to you,” he said, adding, “My father is such a respected person in the industry, so if I can even earn 20% of the respect he’s got, would be amazing.”

While Tadap’s box office performance remains mediocre, critics also were not impressed with the film. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie one star, and wrote, “By the time the twist — verily, yes, there’s a twist — comes along, it’s too late. By that time, we are buried under the love track, and the best friend (Sumit Gulati) track, and the action track. The two people who make the best of this mothballed ‘Tadap’ are, no, not, the lovebirds, but the two daddies, Mishra and Shukla.”

Tadap is a romantic action drama, which is a remake of Telugu film RX100. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati among others.