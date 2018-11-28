Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 20: Will Aamir Khan’s film survive third week?

Thugs of Hindostan starrer Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan is struggling to survive at the box office. The film has been performing poorly at the box office despite being one of the biggest releases this year. The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial has, so far, managed to cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore after 18 days at the box office. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 150.32 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Recently, Aamir Khan took the responsibility of the film’s failure. “I take full responsibility for Thugs not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility of that. You can be sure we tried our level best. We didn’t leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong. There are some people who liked the film, and we would like to thank them but they are in minority. Majority didn’t like and we realise this,” Aamir said at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared that not only at the Indian box office, the Aamir Khan starrer has failed to impress the overseas audience.

The film received negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review that Thugs of Hindostan failed to create the sparkle it had promised.

“With two big marquee names coming together for the first time, the screen should have crackled. When Bachchan taps into his unexplored reserves, he is capable of blowing you away. Still. And on the top of his game, Khan is a magnet in his own right. But there is not even a flicker. What you get instead is nothing but a massive cherry-picking enterprise from big entertainers of the past, many of them YRF’s own. Not only do you end up picking up on past films, scenes and references, you are left struggling with staleness and boredom. The writing is shockingly pedestrian, and the film just lies around, waiting for something to happen,” the review read.