83 box office collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh film fails to hit it out of the park, earns Rs 47 cr in opening weekend

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 might have missed to stump Spider-Man: No Way Home on its opening day, but the film is going steady at the box office. The Kabir Khan directorial 83 earned Rs 47 crore at the box office in the first weekend. Though the movie had a successful weekend, it missed the mark of Rs 50 crore in its first three days of release.

83 earned a net profit of Rs 12.64 crore on its release day, it amassed Rs 16.95 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.4 crore on Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “83TheFilm disappoints… Biz witnessed slight growth *outside metros* on Day 3, but not enough to cover lost ground… The jump on Day 2 [#Christmas] and Day 3 [Sun] had to be massive, since #Christmas is one of the best periods, but it was missing.” He wrote in another tweet, “The non-performance of #83TheFilm has sent shock waves, since it comes with a big price tag and bigger expectations… Plus, the extensive screen count [3741 screens; all versions], so it had to deliver… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr. Total: ₹ 47 cr. #India biz.”

83 traces the journey of India’s cricketing squad lead by Kapil Dev, towards getting the nation its maiden World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev, producer Deepika Padukone plays his reel wife Romi Dev. Others in the cast include Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri, who was part of the Indian team in 1983, called the movie “his most favourite cricket film” so far. Ravi Shastri was a guest at Express Adda last week. During a conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, he said, “Not because I was part of the team that won, I really had tears in my eyes when the film got over because it brought back so many memories,” adding that the show put up by the cast and crew was laudable. “They worked their backsides off to try and look like the characters they were playing,” he said.

Post the screening of 83 last week, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and wrote a note of appreciation too. She said, “It’s not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It’s an experience- a part of history that’s nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film! Thank you for this film!”