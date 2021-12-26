83 box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh-starrer shows some growth, grosses Rs 28 crore

Ranveer Singh-led sports drama 83‘s fortunes improved on the second day as it made around Rs 16 crore, according to a Bollywood Hungama report. The film had opened with Rs 12.64 on Friday, which was considered subpar for a film of its size. 83’s total collection is now around Rs 28 crore.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the cricket World Cup-winning Indian team of 1983. Ranveer essays the main role of former captain Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer’s real wife, plays the role of his reel wife Romi Dev.

Also Read | 83 opening day box office collection falls short of Spider-Man No Way Home

83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the film’s opening day figures. “#83TheFilm is underwhelming on Day 1… Excellent at premium multiplexes, ordinary in Tier-2 cities, dull in mass pockets… #Christmas holiday should ensure jump in biz… #PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis [Day 2] already showing *big gains*… Fri ₹ 12.64 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS,” his tweet read.

The film has performed best in multiplexes and metro cities, average in smaller cities, and is mostly lustreless everywhere else. A BollywoodHungama.com report said that multiplexes collection for the film increased from 7.9 crore on day one to Rs. 10.75 to 11 crore on day 2. Its collections on the single screens, as per the report, jumped from Rs 4 crore on the first day to Rs 5.5 crore to Rs 6 crore.

83 has received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars. She wrote, “But it doesn’t matter. The one who takes us past all these niggles is Ranveer Singh, disappearing into his Kapil Dev. ‘Aukaat se zyada khelna padega’, he says, sounding remarkably like Kapil, and goes out and does it. The slightly protruding teeth, the discomfort with English (those self-deprecatory digs at himself are smile-inducing), the deliberate delivery, the never-say-die spirit, is all spot on. (We see the real-life Kapil cheerleading from the stands, and the house comes down). Batting, bowling, being ‘cap’, staying on top: his playing ka koi jawaab nahin.”