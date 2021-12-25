83 box office collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer falls short of Sooryavanshi and Spider-Man No Way Home

The sports drama 83 was released exclusively in theatres on Friday, and it has been receiving a positive response from audiences and critics alike. On day one of release, the Ranveer Singh-starrer witnessed a decent footfall in theatres, mostly in tier-one cities.

As per a Box Office India report, 83 is estimated to have earned Rs 13-14 crore on its opening day. The film has performed well in metropolitan cities but wasn’t as successful in two-tier cities. In Delhi and Bengaluru, the film has earned almost as much as Sooryavanshi had earned on its first day. However, in Gujarat, the film is trailing Sooryavanshi by a considerable margin.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 is centred around Team India’s win in the 1983 cricket world cup. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Earlier, film trade analyst Komal Nahta had told indianexpress.com‘s that the three major aspects that would translate into great box office numbers for 83 are “the whole thrill of the game, feeling of patriotism, and Ranveer’s Singh’s performance”. Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar pegged the film’s first-day box office collection at Rs 15 crore which can get better with positive word of mouth. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared that 83 released in 3741 screens.

By comparison, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected Rs 32.67 crore on the day of its release and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi earned Rs 26.29 crore on its first day.