2.0 box office collection prediction: Rajinikanth-Akshay film to touch Rs 100 crore mark on Day 1

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s much-awaited project 2.0 broke records on YouTube. It garnered a combined 25 million views on digital platforms within 24 hours of its release. Now, similar trends are expected from the movie when it releases in theaters on November 29. Trade experts have predicted a humongous opening for the Shankar directorial which has been in the making for last three years.

Trade analyst Girish Johar has said 2.0 will have a mammoth opening at the ticket counters. “The trailer of 2.0 has increased the expectations of the audience who have been waiting for the film’s release for a very long time. With a fantastic director like Shankar, I don’t think the movie will falter even after the first day. Movie buffs in the South will go berserk as superstar Rajinikanth plays the lead role in the movie,” Johar told indianexpress.com.

Also, Akshay Kumar’s presence in the film will pull people to theaters in the Hindi belt as well. Johar suggested, “A strong villain always pulls audience as they get involved in the film and start connecting to the hero because of the villain. So, Akshay’s villainous avatar in 2.0 is definitely something which cinephiles are looking forward to. Also, his popularity in the Hindi speaking belt will help the sci-fi film mint money at the box office. It has the potential of becoming Akshay’s non-holiday highest opener.”

Giving an estimated figure of day one box office collection, Johar added, “The Hindi version of the film is expected to earn something between Rs 20-25 crore on the day of its release. If we consider all languages (Tamil and Telugu), the Rajinikanth starrer will touch Rs 100 crore (gross) mark on day one.”

Sharing details about 2.0’s opening in India, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “#2Point0 Hindi Occupancy improves after Morning shows.. Excellent WOM in Hindi Belt..Tamil and Telugu opened to Massive Occupancy rate all over South!”

2.0 is India’s most expensive film to date and the second-costliest film in Asia. It is also India’s first film to be shot directly with 3D cameras.

Made by Lyca Productions at the cost of more than Rs 550 crore, 2.0 will hit screens on November 29.