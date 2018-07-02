Sanju, Race 3, Padmaavat and more: Bollywood movies in 2018’s Rs 100 crore club

In 2018, a few Bollywood films got so much love that it earned over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. In 2018, a few Bollywood films got so much love that it earned over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is the latest entrant in the Rs 100 crore club of 2018. Here’s the list of other Bollywood films that crossed Rs 100 crore benchmark at the box office this year.

Padmaavat – Rs 302.15 crore

Padmaavat : The film released amidst controversy but the box office collection of the film was quite spectacular.

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer helped start 2018 on a positive note. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was one of the fastest Rs 100 crore earners. By the end of its first week, the film managed to earn a whopping Rs 166.50 crore at the box office. The film made a total collection of Rs 302.15 crore in India.

Race 3 – Rs 164.79 crore

Race 3: Race 3: Salman Khan starrer entered the 100 crore club in just 3 days.

Salman Khan’s Eid release Race 3 too enjoyed a good run at the box office. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also featured Anil Kapoor, Salman, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The third installment in the Race franchise made a total collection of Rs 164.79 in India.

Baaghi 2 – Rs 164.38 crore

Baaghi 2: The Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani film managed to impress the audience. Baaghi 2: The Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani film managed to impress the audience.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani action drama also took the box office by storm. The film managed to entertain the audience and minted a total of Rs 164.38 crore in India.

Raazi – Rs 123.47 crore

Raazi: Raazi: Alia Bhatt ’s film got a lot of praise from all quarters.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Raazi was a small budget film, yet it managed to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – Rs 108.95 crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: The Kartik Aaryan film was a huge success. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: The Kartik Aaryan film was a huge success.

The Luv Ranjan directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, entered the Rs 100 crore club in the fourth week of its release.

Raid – Rs 103.07 crore

Raid: Ajay Devgn’s crime drama was a solo release at the box office. Raid: Ajay Devgn’s crime drama was a solo release at the box office.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has earned a lifetime collection of Rs 103.07 crore at the Indian box office. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It also featured Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

Sanju – Rs 120.06 crore

Sanju: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is enjoying a good run at the box office. Sanju: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is enjoying a good run at the box office.

Sanju opened to fairly good reviews and with no competition at the ticket counters, it is the latest entrant in the Rs 100 crore club. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has earned Rs 120.06 crore in three days and that comes as no surprise. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma among others.

