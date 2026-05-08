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‘Both of you light up the screen’: Alia Bhatt praises Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni’s Daadi Ki Shaadi
Alia Bhatt recently praised her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s film Daadi Ki Shaadi.
Alia Bhatt has always been the biggest cheerleader for her family. Recently, she praised her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s performance in the Bollywood film Daadi Ki Shaadi.
Sharing pictures from the screening of the movie on her Instagram Storyy, Alia wrote, “Left with a warm smile on my face. Twists, turns and nonstop laughter… woven into a story with so much heart, and the awkward, hilarious, lovable chaos that families are made of.”
Tagging Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, she further wrote, “Both of you light up the screen.” Alia also urged her fans to watch Daadi Ki Shaadi.
Check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Story:
Ahead of its release, the makers of Daadi Ki Shaad hosted a special screening in Mumbai. Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt attended the event.
ALSO READ | ‘I don’t go unannounced’: Neetu on giving Ranbir-Alia privacy despite living in same 6-storey home
Meanwhile, during a promotional interview with Soha Ali Khan, the veteran actor opened up about her granddaughter Raha Kapoor and heaped praise on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu said, “Raha listens to Alia and she is a great mother, but Ranbir is like a friend to her. He does all the fun and masti with her, but she is very scared of her mother because Alia is a disciplinarian.”
She further added, “She is very good with the child. She is teaching her the right things — no TV and no unnecessary things. I am always fighting with her, saying, ‘Alia, at least let me give her one chocolate.’ But she says, ‘No, can’t you understand sugar is not good for her?’ I tell her, ‘It’s okay, I am the grandmother, let me spoil her’.”
About Daadi Ki Shaadi
Produced by Rtake Studios, along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, Daadi Ki Shaadi is written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film features Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sadia, Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles, with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marking her theatrical debut.
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