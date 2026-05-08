‘Both of you light up the screen’: Alia Bhatt praises Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni’s Daadi Ki Shaadi

Alia Bhatt has always been the biggest cheerleader for her family. Recently, she praised her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s performance in the Bollywood film Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Sharing pictures from the screening of the movie on her Instagram Storyy, Alia wrote, “Left with a warm smile on my face. Twists, turns and nonstop laughter… woven into a story with so much heart, and the awkward, hilarious, lovable chaos that families are made of.”

Tagging Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, she further wrote, “Both of you light up the screen.” Alia also urged her fans to watch Daadi Ki Shaadi.