Did you know Hrithik Roshan changed 12 pairs of shoes during ‘Tu Meri’ shoot?

Bosco Martis has also choreographed War song “Ghungroo”, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Bosco Martis/Instagram) Bosco Martis has also choreographed War song “Ghungroo”, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Bosco Martis/Instagram)

Choreographer Bosco Martis recently shared a video of himself dancing on “Tu Meri” song from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Bang Bang. The award-winning choreographer also shared a trivia about Hrithik along with the video. Calling Hrithik a “perfectionist”, Martis shared how the actor changed 12 pairs of shoes in order to feel comfortable while performing the song’s hook steps.

He captioned the video, “Tu Meri Trivia: Hrithik Roshan had changed almost 12 pairs of shoes so that he was comfortable dancing on the slippery floor , I am sure no one noticed it as the perfectionist @hrithikroshan made it look invisible and @katrinakaif had to control her super dancing skills because she had to play the character.”

As soon as he dropped the video on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan commented, “Kya Baat!”, while Varun Dhawan wrote, “I’m gonna troll u. Your not completing your steps bossy.”

Bosco Martis also shared trivia about Love Aaj Kal, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Sharing a video of him performing the hook-step of “Twist Twist” song, Martis wrote, “Twist Trivia- It took 47 takes to get this move and unfortunately we did ok the 3rd take 🤭. Sorry #saifalikhan for making you go through this grill . #livetodance #dancewithbosco #twistloveaajkal @imtiazaliofficial thanks for making this happen.”

