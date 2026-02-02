Border called the enemy ‘mere bhai’; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema

Border 2 delivers high-octane action, but unlike the original Border, it lacks heart, humanity, and the emotional weight that made the 1997 classic a timeless tribute to soldiers.

Written by: Shruti Kapoor
7 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 08:59 AM IST
Border 2 vs BorderStills from Border 2 and Border.
Make us preferred source on Google

For those of who grew up in the 90s, J.P. Dutta’s Border was a rare cinematic event that turned into a full-family outing at the theatre. For many of us, it’s not just a film; it was a visceral memory. As the end credits rolled, we had a profound respect for our soldiers but that was not it. Through the lyrics of “Mere Dushman Mere Bhai,” it forced us to confront the human cost of war. We left the theater with a heavy heart for the men on both sides of the wire, realising that beneath the uniforms, the grief of a family remains the same.

Cut to 2026, Border 2 marched into theaters riding the massive wave of nostalgia. While the film has achieved a successful run at the box office becoming highest-grossing Indian war film, it ultimately felt like a hollow shell of its predecessor.

Went in for Sunny Deol in Border 2, felt like being back in Gadar

In the 1997 classic, Sunny Deol’s Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri carried the poise and gravitas of a seasoned commanding officer. He was a leader who mentored his men with paternal kindness but could switch to sternness when required. Every outburst, every rallying cry came from a place of authenticity rather than theatrics.

In contrast, Border 2’s Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler often feels like a scene straight out of Gadar, shouting over-the-top lines like, “Jitne tumhare yahaan log nahi hain, utne bakre hum Eid mein kaat dete hain!” The gravitas is traded for constant shouting, delivering lines that feel tailor-made for a theatre frenzy rather than a war room.

Sunny Deol

Unsuccessful nostalgia trap

Border 2 tried to lean on the nostalgia of the original, but it rarely lands, it stumbles by treating nostalgia as a checklist rather than a feeling. The story feels painfully predictable, you can map out the casualties from the dialogues. It’s obvious who will survive and who won’t, even among the side characters. The film brings back iconic songs like ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ and ‘To Chalun’, but the magic is missing. In the original, these numbers evoked genuine emotion, in the sequel, the picturisation feels hollow. Even moments that should tug at the heart, like receiving letters from home, come across as forced, barring a fleeting moment or two. It felt as if the makers were simply ticking a box to ensure the audience felt “something” without putting in the work to earn it.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar is a ‘sinister’ film, says Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal: ‘Inciting hate and violence is in its DNA’

Action vs. authenticity

In the original Border, the war sequences felt grounded and believable, especially given the technical limitations of the time. Border 2, however, leans heavily into over-the-top spectacle. Sunny Deol’s Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler performs stunts that belong more in a superhero blockbuster than a war film. He spends more time engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy than a professional wrestler in a ring. When Sunny Deol and his troops arrive to rescue Varun Dhawan’s character at a different location just in time, it felt like they pressed a teleporting button. In its quest to be a “high-octane actioner,” it loses its realism, making the battle scenes feel exaggerated.

Varun Dhawan

Story continues below this ad

Missing vulnerability

What made the 1997 original a memorable film was its willingness to let its heroes be human. Border didn’t just showcase soldiers; it showcased the psychological toll of the uniform.

When 2nd Lieutenant Dharamvir Singh (Akshaye Khanna) first faces the enemy, he doesn’t see a target; he sees a human being he has never met, questioning why he must pull the trigger. His bravery is born of a desperate need to honour his father’s legacy from the 1965 war. Beneath the olive green, he is a son terrified of leaving his mother alone, a vulnerability that felt real.

Akshaye Khanna

Captain Bhairon Singh (Suniel Shetty), despite his rugged exterior and intense training, is momentarily paralysed by the carnage of the battlefield. Similarly, Dharamvir goes into a shell-shocked silence after seeing a fellow soldier decapitated.

Scenes like these, that capture the vulnerability and emotional reality of soldiers – their fear, grief, and moral struggle, grounded Border. While Border 2 also depicts soldiers losing friends in combat, or Varun getting shocked seeing a Pakistani soldier he had confronted before the war, it focuses on the spectacle of the sacrifice, but the original focused on the weight of these moments.

Story continues below this ad

Quiet patriotism vs. loud hostility

The 1997 Border showed restraint in portraying the “enemy.” For much of the film, the Pakistani soldiers are not shown – felt through the tension of the desert but not seen until the actual heat of battle. When they finally appeared, they were depicted as soldiers fighting for their flag, the film never felt the need to dehumanise them. The film never pushes the audience to hate them; the tension comes from the battlefield.

Border 2, on the other hand, leans heavily into the tropes of modern “rage-bait” cinema. The Pakistani armed forces are frequently shown hurling insults, repeatedly calling Indians “buzdil” (cowards) – a move designed to rile up the audience. It shows a shift in Indian cinema where hyper-nationalism has replaced quiet patriotism. In today’s polarised climate, portraying an enemy with any degree of humanity risks being labeled “anti-national.” The makers seem to have played it safe, choosing the guaranteed box-office high of hostility.

Border

Even Sunny Deol’s character in the original responds firmly to enemy taunts, but the focus remains on bravery, duty, and the raw human stakes of war. Border 2 on the other hand chooses to shout down the opposition in a way that feels more like a social media comment section than a military confrontation.

How Border 2 loses the soul of war

What truly made Border stand out was its focus on the human cost of war. The film ended with a somber Major Chandpuri (Sunny Deol) mourning the lives lost on both sides of the border. The song “Mere Dushman Mere Bhai” drives the point home with its lyrics, asking how long the two countries will continue fighting while ignoring their own internal struggles like poverty and social issues. It ends on a note of hope about a future where both nations can prosper, showing the flags of both countries side by side.

Story continues below this ad

Imagine attempting that today, calling your “enemy” a brother, wishing them well, and hoping for mutual prosperity. In this era, calling for empathy toward the “other side” is often branded as a betrayal. We saw this with the recent film Ikkis, which attempted to show a humane side of the enemy and was met with a relentless wave of online trolling.

Border 2, by contrast, largely avoids this humanistic lens barring a brief scene where Diljit Dosanjh’s character’s mother mentions that mothers on the other side also pray for their sons. Beyond that, the sequel lacks the moral weight and soul of its predecessor, feeling soulless.

Border 2 succeeds as a box-office powerhouse, but it fails as a successor to the 1997 film. As I remember the impact that final song had on me as a child – reminding me that every fallen soldier has a name and a home – I realise that Border 2 in comparison is just a loud, hollow echo.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammys 2026: Yungblud poses with Sharon Osbourne; Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga steal the show
The Grammys 2026
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
The Grammys 2026
Grammys 2026: Yungblud poses with Sharon Osbourne; Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga steal the show
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement