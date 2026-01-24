Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer crosses Rs 50 cr mark

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol-starrer is off to a great start at the box office.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: While many trade analysts were curious to see whether Border 2 could live up to the legacy of its iconic prequel Border (1997), the film appears to have done just that. Not only did it open to largely positive reviews, but it also collected Rs 30 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, proving several industry predictions right, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Trade analyust Taran Adarsh later shared that the film earned Rs 32.1 crore on opening day.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 32.1 percent, with maximum footfalls observed during the night shows. Border 2 was released across close to 6,000 shows in India, including 1,015 shows in Mumbai and 1,524 shows in the Delhi-NCR region, as per the trade publication.

Story continues below this ad A similar trend was witnessed during the release of Dhurandhar on December 5. The film opened at Rs 28 crore in India with 6,146 shows nationwide and saw significant growth over the weekend due to strong word of mouth. Border 2 is expected to follow a similar trajectory, especially after receiving positive audience reactions, with many calling it an “epic war drama.” Also Read – Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high The film has also emerged as the biggest opener in the careers of Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. For Sunny Deol, however, Gadar 2 continues to remain his highest opener and highest-grossing film, having collected Rs 686 crore worldwide during his four-decade-long career. So far, Dilwale (2015) remains the highest-grossing film for Varun Dhawan with Rs 388 crore global collection. Border 2 marks Varun Dhawan’s first box office success since his 2023 release Bhediya. For Ahan Shetty, who made his debut with Tadap in 2021, this film becomes the first successful outing of his career. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by JP Dutta along with his daughter Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. It now remains to be seen whether Border 2 can create history at the box office and surpass the records set by Dhurandhar. However, the release of Border 2 has already slowed down Dhurandhar’s impressive run, with the film earning under Rs 1 crore for the first time in nearly 50 days. Live Updates Jan 24, 2026 07:22 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Sunny Deol film mints Rs 21.08 Cr Border 2 continues strong at the box office on Saturday, earns Rs 21.08 crore till 9 pm despite slight drop from Friday. The film had an overall 34.87% Hindi Occupancy. The film's total domestic stands at Rs 51.08 crore. Jan 24, 2026 06:24 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Sunny Deol’s performance makes Border 2 feel rooted' X user @RupakSen99 writes, "Sunny Deol’s performance makes Border 2 feel rooted in reality, not cinematic exaggeration. That realism hurts in a good way. #border2 #border2review" Jan 24, 2026 05:44 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Varun Dhawan hugs Sunny Deol in BTS clip Varun Dhawan shared a behind-the-scenes clip from Border 2 that shows him performing high-octane war sequences, with the video ending on a warm moment as he hugs his co-star Sunny Deol. He captioned the video, "HOSIYAR SINGH DAIHYA SAAB Remember the name #bts #border2." Jan 24, 2026 04:57 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Mona Singh shares BTS photos with Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh Mona Singh, who plays a pivotal role in Border 2, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s shoot with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and others, and thanked fans for showering the film with love. "Thank u for all the love ❤️ 🙏🦋 Border 2 now in theatres near u #jan2026 #border2 #love," she wrote. Jan 24, 2026 04:16 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Border 2 stays with you' X user @theAniket28 writes, "Walked into Border 2 expecting big scenes, walked out with heavy feelings. The film stays with you long after leaving theatre." Jan 24, 2026 03:27 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Border 2 is badly made with a poor screenplay' X user @unbigotedrizvi writes, "#border2 is badly made with a poor screenplay and fails completely to create any nostalgic or emotional connect. Not even 10% of the masterpiece that the OG Border was. Very disappointing and absolutely not worth watching." Jan 24, 2026 02:39 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Day 2 collection already stands at Rs 7 cr As of 2 pm on Saturday, Border 2 has already earned Rs 7.1 crore. The film is expected to do better business on its second day as compared to the first, when it made Rs 32 crore. Border 2 is expected to make Rs 125 crore over the 4-day weekend. Jan 24, 2026 02:21 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Always so heartwarming to see Sunny Deol' X user @SalimSidique writes, "It's always so heartwarming to see you on or off screen Paa Ji. Border 2 brought back the memories once again.. and your performance is top notch!! Love you so much 💖" Jan 24, 2026 01:15 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Sunny Deol credited as 'Dharmendra ji ka beta’ in Border 2 Netizens shared on social media that Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 credits him as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta.’ Fans loved this gesture by the makers as this is Sunny's first release since his father's passing in November. At the trailer launch, Sunny had shared that he did Border in 1997 as he was keen to do a war film since the time he had watched Dharmendra in Haqeeqat. Jan 24, 2026 12:29 PM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Makers declare Day 1 figures The makers of the film, T-Series, shared their domestic box office collection on social media and claimed that the film has earned Rs 32.1 crore at the box office. Jan 24, 2026 11:48 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Border 2 has performed exceptionally well in the mass belts' Taran Adarsh shared on X, "#border2 has performed exceptionally well in the mass belts, with several single screens registering superb occupancy. Urban centres, meanwhile, witnessed better turnout as the day progressed." Jan 24, 2026 11:18 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Border 2 earns Rs 32.1 crore, as per Taran Adarsh As per Taran Adarsh, Border 2 has earned Rs 32.1 crore in India. He mentioned that business in the northern India was affected due to heavy rainfall. Jan 24, 2026 10:56 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Border 2 is an experience packed with thrill, emotion, and bravery' Xuser @MRSURAJ1782 writes, "Border 2 isn’t just a movie; it’s a story of courage, sacrifice, and brotherhood. Anurag presents it with such finesse that every war sequence, strategy, and battle feels so real, you’re completely drawn into the screen. The dialogues are powerful and heartfelt – full of patriotism without being over the top. Every line seems made for applause and cheers in the theater. The music is incredible too. Recreated versions of #gharkabaaoge and #jaatehuelamhon hit the heart, and the background score amplifies every scene beautifully. #sunnydeol is the heart of the film – his presence is felt in every scene, from start to finish. #varundhawan also surprises with an intense and emotional performance. In short, #border2 is an experience packed with thrill, emotion, and bravery that will leave you inspired." Jan 24, 2026 10:34 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Border 2 is a soulless sequel' X user @OpinionKraft called Border 2 a "soulless film" and shared, "#border2 is a soulless sequel trying to cash in on a timeless classic. It borrows the name, borrows the emotions, but never earns them." Jan 24, 2026 10:07 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Border 2 is straight-up awesome' X user @hritesh_singh writes, "Border 2 is straight-up awesome! Packed with raw patriotism, heart-pounding war sequences, and that classic Indian pride we all feel deep inside. Made in India, for India - it honors our real heroes, brings back the nostalgia of the original Border, and hits you right in the feels with Sunny Deol's powerhouse presence, Diljit Dosanjh's emotional depth, and the whole cast delivering pure fire. If you want to feel goosebumps, chest-thumping pride, and remember why our jawans are the real MVPs, go watch Border 2 in theatres now." Jan 24, 2026 09:48 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Varun Dhawan deserves real applause for this one' X user @imparth_dave writes, "Varun Dhawan deserves real applause for this one. No overacting, no unnecessary drama, just a sincere performance that stays." Jan 24, 2026 09:25 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Sandese Aate Hain' recreation was Bhushan Kumar's idea, says producer Producer Nidhi Dutta told Bollywood Hungama, "Recreating ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ was absolutely Bhushan Kumar ji's idea because the minute he heard that it was the 1971 war, he said, we have to have the same song because it's the same war. And he managed to get it and we have recreated it. And, I think, everyone has already loved it." Jan 24, 2026 09:07 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 'Easily one of the best films of 2026 so far' X user @Lokesh_Yogi1 writes, "Just came out of the first day first show of #border2 and I'm blown away. It's powerful, emotional, and bursts with pure patriotism. Sunny Deol is legendary he doesn't just act the role of a soldier, he embodies the pain, sacrifice, and unbreakable duty. The way they recreated those iconic classics on the big screen hits different in the theatre goosebumps guaranteed. It leaves you with deep respect and gratitude for our armed forces. This is the kind of cinema that stirs your soul, brings people together, and truly inspires. Easily one of the best films of 2026 so far." Jan 24, 2026 08:59 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Border 2 earned Rs 8.12 crore in the Delhi-UP region As per AndhraBoxOffice.com, Border 2 earned Rs 8.12 crore in the Delhi-UP region, Rs 7.2 crore in the Mumbai region, and Rs 4.13 crore in the East Punjab region. Jan 24, 2026 08:35 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Border 2's opening lesser than Gadar 2 While Border 2 has had a strong opening, it is much lesser than Gadar 2, which released in 2023 and marked the comeback of Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 earned Rs 40.1 crore at the box office on opening day. Jan 24, 2026 08:27 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: 32.1 percent occupancy for Border 2 On opening day, Border 2 witnessed an overall accupancy of 32.1% with morning shows at 19.46%, afternoon shows at 26.33%, evening shows at 34.55% and night shows at 48.06%, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Jan 24, 2026 08:16 AM IST Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns Rs 30 crore on opening day Sunny Deol-starrer is off to a strong start at the box office. On opening day, the film made Rs 30 crore at the box office, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava had opened at Rs 31 crore, and Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar had opened at Rs 28 crore, and both these films went on to make history at the box office.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd