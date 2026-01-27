Border 2, Pathaan, Padmaavat and more: A look at some Republic Day releases over the years

Republic Day has long been one of Bollywood’s most powerful release windows, with films such as Pathaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and the latest entrant, Border 2, minting moolah at the box office. Border 2 opened to impressive numbers, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within just three days. In previous years, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan rewrote box-office history with a record-breaking Republic Day debut, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat turned its January release into a massive commercial triumph. Together, these films underscore how Republic Day releases consistently deliver scale, sentiment, and staggering box-office returns.

Here’s a list of some Republic Day Bollywood releases in the recent past:

Lagaan (2001)

Actor-producer Aamir Khan with fellow cast members of Lagaan. Actor-producer Aamir Khan with fellow cast members of Lagaan.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, starring Aamir Khan, released with modest expectations, opening at roughly Rs 1.5–2 crore and collecting Rs 6–7 crore in its opening weekend. However, extraordinary word of mouth transformed it into a historic blockbuster. Its patriotic undertone, layered storytelling, and eventual Oscar nomination cemented its place as one of Indian cinema’s finest films.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

A still from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. A still from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar, which saw a box office clash with Aamir Khan’s Laggan, started quietly with an opening day of about Rs 1.4 crore and a Rs 5–6 crore opening weekend, but what followed was unprecedented. The film witnessed a phenomenal surge in collections, especially in single screens, and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema history, defining mass action-patriotism for years to come.

Jai Ho (2014)

A still from Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho. A still from Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho.

Salman Khan’s Jai Ho capitalised on the Republic Day holiday with a strong Rs 17.5 crore opening day and a Rs 56 crore opening weekend. While initial numbers were solid, the film could not sustain momentum due to mixed reception, eventually settling for an average-to-semi-hit verdict despite the festive advantage.

Airlift (2016)

A still from Airlift A still from Airlift

Akshay Kumar’s Airlift proved that content-driven patriotic cinema thrives during Republic Day. The film opened at Rs 12.35 crore and collected around Rs 44 crore in its opening weekend. Strong storytelling and emotional resonance helped the film grow steadily, resulting in a super-hit verdict and reinforcing Akshay Kumar’s dominance in socially relevant cinema.

Raees (2017)

Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Despite a major clash, Raees opened big with Rs 20.4 crore on Day 1 and around Rs 59.8 crore over its opening weekend. Shah Rukh Khan’s star power ensured strong initial traction, and the film went on to emerge as a hit, proving that Republic Day remains a reliable launchpad even amid competition.

Kaabil (2017)

Story continues below this ad

A still from Kaabil (2017) featuring Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan. A still from Kaabil (2017) featuring Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan.

Releasing alongside SRK’s Raees, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil opened at Rs 10.4 crore and earned approximately Rs 34 crore in its opening weekend. While its numbers were affected by the clash, the film found appreciation for its performances and music, managing a respectable run and a semi-hit verdict.

Padmaavat (2018)

Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat.

Released amid intense controversy, Padmaavat still delivered an impressive Rs 19 crore opening day and a massive Rs 114 crore opening weekend. The film’s scale, music, and performances drove audiences to theatres, and it went on to become a blockbuster, underlining the sheer power of the Republic Day corridor.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Vicky Kaushal previously headlined Aditya Dhar’s maiden film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal previously headlined Aditya Dhar’s maiden film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The Aditya Dhar directorial, Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal, opened modestly at Rs 8.2 crore and collected around Rs 35 crore over its first weekend, but Republic Day proved to be a turning point. Exceptional word of mouth led to explosive growth post-holiday, and the film ultimately emerged as a blockbuster, with “How’s the josh?” becoming a nationwide phenomenon.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

A still from Manikarnika. A still from Manikarnika.

Kangana Ranaut’s historical epic opened at Rs 8.75 crore and earned about Rs 42 crore in its opening weekend. The patriotic theme aligned well with Republic Day sentiment, helping the film secure a hit verdict.

Pathaan (2023)

Story continues below this ad

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Pathaan rewrote Republic Day box-office history with a staggering Rs 57 crore opening day and an extraordinary Rs 166 crore opening weekend. Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback, combined with action spectacle and holiday advantage, turned the film into an all-time blockbuster and set new benchmarks for Republic Day releases.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared via X on Sunday, “Exactly three years ago, #Pathaan didn’t just open big – it shattered ALL records, emerging as the biggest opener ever for a #Hindi film. The film silenced those who doubted #Bollywood’s boxoffice potential, while also putting to rest all doubts about #SRK’s unmatched and unparalleled pull at the . And that was just the beginning… First *#Bollywood film* to breach the Rs 500 cr milestone. Fastest to hit the Rs 500 cr mark [on Day 28]. Yes, #Pathaan rewrote the rules of the game, playing a pivotal role in reviving the business of #Hindi cinema in 2023.”

Fighter (2024)

A still from Fighter. A still from Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter capitalized on the Republic Day window with a Rs 22.5 crore opening day and a Rs 112 crore opening weekend. Strong performance in IMAX and premium formats boosted collections, and the film emerged as a solid hit.

Sky Force (2025)

A still from Sky Force. A still from Sky Force.

In Republic Day 2025, Bollywood saw Akshay Kumar’s war drama Sky Force lead the holiday box-office window with a steady opening and solid overall run. Released on January 24, 2025 to coincide with the Republic Day weekend, Sky Force earned roughly Rs 15.3 crore on its first day, grew to about Rs 26.3 crore on its second day and Rs 31.6 crore on Republic Day itself, thanks to the extended weekend rush, and went on to collect close to Rs 99.7 crore in India in its first week.

Border 2 (2026)

Story continues below this ad

A still from Border 2. A still from Border 2.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 opened to around Rs 32 crore on Day 1, backed by solid advance bookings and a holiday boost, and showed clear upward momentum over the long weekend. Within just three days, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Strong word of mouth, mass appeal in single screens, and emotional connect is expected to help Border 2 sustain its run.