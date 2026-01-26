Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Border 2 director Anurag Singh says trolls owe Varun Dhawan an apology: ‘Ab maafi ki application submit kar’
Following the box-office success of Border 2, the film’s director has spoken out about the trolling and negativity Varun Dhawan faced ahead of its release.
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Shetty, and Sunny Deol in important roles, has been well received at the box office. The film has collected over Rs 175 crore at the Indian box office within just four days. In light of the film’s success, Anurag Singh has stated that those who trolled Varun earlier should now apologise to him.
Talking about the trolling around Border 2, Anurag told HT, “I think this has become a default on social media, and for us as people, that negativity tracks more. Jisko aur kuch nahi bolna wo sochta hai negative bol deta hoon, social media pe likes aa jayenge. In the field we are in, we are more open to criticism than others, as we are always in the spotlight, especially actors. There is more scrutiny and conversations around that. People write negative things, say bad things, and get traction and followers. I don’t know when this change happened, but saying good things became tougher and saying bad things became easier.”
Also Read: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 46 crore mark on Republic Day
On Varun Dhawan getting trolled for Border 2
Particularly talking about Varun Dhawan facing backlash ahead of Border 2’s release, Anurag Singh said trolls owe him an apology. “If people are submitting apology letters, then it is good. If you criticised something and unnecessarily did so, once you like it, you should say sorry and admit it was wrong. Actors put themselves out there. They come in front of the camera and do 50 things, out of which 10 people might not like, which is ok. You can’t be liked every time. But when it gets personal, it affects a person,” Anurag said.
He added, “Whoever faces that attack directly does get affected. People do negativity because it gets them more views, which is why this trend is on social media. But I am happy this has left our film because ab kaam bol raha hai (now the work is talking).”
Border 2 was released in theatres on January 23, 2026. The film collected Rs 30 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 36.5 crore on its second day. On Sunday, it went on to earn Rs 54.5 crore, and by late evening on Republic Day, the film had raked in over Rs 53 crore in India.
Miyabi, a Japanese concept rooted in culture for centuries, represents elegance, refinement, and grace. It emphasizes emotional depth, subtlety, and simplicity in design, manners, and art. In today's busy world, Miyabi reminds us to appreciate the small things and find beauty in restraint. It encourages a life of quiet dignity and cherishing the little things.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05