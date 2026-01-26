Border 2 director Anurag Singh says trolls owe Varun Dhawan an apology: ‘Ab maafi ki application submit kar’

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Shetty, and Sunny Deol in important roles, has been well received at the box office. The film has collected over Rs 175 crore at the Indian box office within just four days. In light of the film’s success, Anurag Singh has stated that those who trolled Varun earlier should now apologise to him.

Talking about the trolling around Border 2, Anurag told HT, “I think this has become a default on social media, and for us as people, that negativity tracks more. Jisko aur kuch nahi bolna wo sochta hai negative bol deta hoon, social media pe likes aa jayenge. In the field we are in, we are more open to criticism than others, as we are always in the spotlight, especially actors. There is more scrutiny and conversations around that. People write negative things, say bad things, and get traction and followers. I don’t know when this change happened, but saying good things became tougher and saying bad things became easier.”