Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Updates: Sunny Deol’s film to cross Rs 250 crore mark today

Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 8 Updates: Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 300 crore mark.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Update: Despite a slowdown after the Republic Day weekend, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has emerged as a major blockbuster, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office and earning over Rs 235.25 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. However, after a solid first week. the film saw a decline on Day 8 with a collection of only Rs 11 crore.

On Friday, the overall theatre occupancy for Border 2 stood at 15.05 per cent, with morning shows recording just 6.58 per cent, afternoon shows at 13.24 per cent, evening shows at 16.71 per cent, and night shows at 23.65 per cent. In the Mumbai region, the film played across 851 shows with an occupancy rate of 21 per cent, while the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 1,270 shows with 14.67 per cent occupancy. Notably, the number of screens in key regions declined compared to the previous day.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty admits he hasn't watched Ahan Shetty's Border 2 yet, promises to watch movie after it crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide: 'It is not arrogance…' Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, which hit the big screen on January 30, earned Rs 3.8 crore on its opening day, and it appears that this will not be an obstacle on Border 2's way. Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. The patriotic war drama is a sequel to J.P. Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border and is directed by Anurag Singh. The film has been produced by Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta along with Bhushan Kumar.

