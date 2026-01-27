Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 250 cr globally, posts massive Rs 59 cr on Republic Day

Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 4 Updates: Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 175 crore mark.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Update: Sunny Deol’s latest war drama Border 2 has been unstoppable since its release on January 23, with its strong momentum continuing through the extended weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 collected Rs 59 crore on its first Monday, which was also a national holiday on the account of Republic Day, taking the domestic total to Rs 180 crore and worldwide collection to Rs 239 crore, as per early estimates.

On Day 4, the film recorded a theatre occupancy of 64.27% in the Hindi language, with 40.39% during morning shows, 79.75% in the afternoon, 79.90% in the evening, and 57.05% in night shows.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Esha Deol shares Border 2 review, shout-out for brother Sunny Deol: ‘You are the best’. Watch After a smashing opening of Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office, Border 2 benefited significantly from the extended Republic Day weekend and positive word of mouth, earning Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the movie earned over Rs 59 crore. Meanwhile, the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar recently confirmed the third installment of Border titled Border 3. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bhushan said, “We are doing a joint venture (a different film) with his (Anurag Singh) company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course.” Besides Sunny Deol, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the war drama is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. The film has been produced by Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar. Live Updates Jan 27, 2026 08:27 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Worldwide Live Updates: Sunny Deol film breaches Rs 250 cr mark As per HT, the worldwide earnings of Border 2 are around $4.3 million and the film is doing very well in Canada. This puts the worldwide gross of Border 2 over the Rs 250 crore mark. Jan 27, 2026 08:21 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Worldwide Live Updates: Sunny Deol film outruns Dhurandhar Border 2 has outdone Dhurandhar as well. The Ranveer Singh-starrer's first weekend earning was Rs 106.50 crore but Border 2 stands heads and shoulders above it with Rs 180 crore earning in India within the first four days. Jan 27, 2026 08:18 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Worldwide Live Updates: Sunny Deol starrer outperforms Chhaava in 1st weekend 2025 belonged to two Hindi superhits -- Chhaava and Dhurandhar. The year 2026, however, has started even bigger for the Hindi film industry. While Chhaava first weekend stood at Rs 121.43 crores, Border 2 has posted Rs 180 crore in its 4-day weekend. Jan 27, 2026 08:15 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol starrer earns Rs 239 cr globally Border 2 has stormed into the Rs 200 crore club globally within 4 days of release. The film has earned Rs 239 crore gross worldwide and is expected to end its first week at around Rs 450 crore if it manages to hold on to the positive numbers during the week. Jan 27, 2026 07:49 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 4 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer posts Rs 180 cr India net Within four days of its release, Border 2 has already earned a massive Rs 180 crore in India domestic net. Here are Border 2's day-wise earning... Day 1: Rs 30 crore Day 2: Rs 36.5 crore Day 3: Rs 54.5 crore Day 4: Rs 53 crore Jan 27, 2026 07:45 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 4 Updates: Sunny Deol starrer posts second highest Republic Day earnings Border 2 has emerged as the second highest earner on Republic Day after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The Sunny Deol-starrer earned Rs 59 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 180 crore. Here are the top five R-Day earners: Pathaan: Rs 70.5 crores Border 2: Rs 59 crores (early estimates) Fighter: Rs 41.2 crores Padmaavat: Rs 32 crores Sky Force: Rs 31.6 crores Jan 27, 2026 06:50 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 4 Updates: Sunny Deol starrer earns Rs 59 cr on Republic day Border 2 has made a new record with Rs 59 crore coming off its day 4, which was Republic Day. With this, the Sunny Deol-starrer has earned its highest ever collection in one day.

