Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 18 Update: Sunny Deol film sees a huge dip, earns just Rs 1.85 crore despite no competition at box office

Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 18 Update: Sunny Deol film is struggling at the box office.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 18 Update: Border 2 may have arrived as a promising successor to Dhurandhar’s box-office tsunami, but it has failed to sustain the initial momentum. The film opened on a strong note with a Rs 30 crore collection on Day 1. The numbers surged over the weekend, earning Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday, Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday and peaking at Rs 59 crore on its first Monday which was Republic Day. With this, the film comfortably crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in its opening extended weekend. By the end of its first week, Border 2 had amassed Rs 224.25 crore, signaling a blockbuster run. However, the momentum began to slow significantly in the following days. On its 18th day, the film witnessed a sharp dip, earning just Rs 1.85 crore on Monday.

In contrast, Dhurandhar remained far more stable at the box office. On its 18th day, the film earned Rs 16.5 crore and stood at a total collection of Rs 365 crore—nearly Rs 24 crore ahead of Border 2 at the same point.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Jaya Bachan fought with Rajesh Khanna after he insulted Amitabh Bachchan, says Master Raju: ‘He didn’t want to be replaced by Big B’ Border 2’s declining footfall was reflected in its occupancy figures as well. On Day 18, the film recorded an overall occupancy of just 6.83%, with 1,380 shows running across India. This marked a steep drop from its peak count of 6,012 shows—an overall reduction of nearly 4,632 screens. Despite the slowdown, Border 2 has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career, while also becoming the highest earner for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Notably, the film enjoyed a clear theatrical window, with no major releases scheduled until March. Yet, it failed to replicate Dhurandhar’s sustained box-office magic, as both shows and audience turnout continued to decline with each passing day. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is produced by JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Live Updates Feb 10, 2026 08:22 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 18 Update: Border 2 earns Rs 311.6 crore Border 2 is on the verge of being washed out from the theatres. The film earned a littleover a crore on its 18th day in the theatres, taking its domestic total to Rs 311.6 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd