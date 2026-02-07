Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 15 Update: Sunny Deol starrer records its lowest earning day, mints Rs 2.85 cr

Border 2 Box Office Day 15: Sunny Deol-starrer witnesses its lowest collections so far.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 15 Update: After a strong opening weekend and the Republic Day holiday, the Anurag Singh-directed Border 2 has witnessed a steady decline in collections. As it enters its third week, the film has recorded its lowest single-day total so far, earning Rs 2.85 crore on Day 15, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Border 2 has now earned Rs 297.25 crore net at the domestic box office, a strong total by any measure. However, the trajectory of its collections raises concern. Of the overall earnings, Rs 224 crore came in the first week, while the remaining Rs 70 crore was added amid significant turbulence at theatres. Overall, the film’s collections have dropped by nearly 69% compared to its opening week.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ: Munna Bhai’s ‘Dekh le’ girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: ‘God humiliated me’ Border 2 faced limited competition upon release, with the Dhurandhar wave having largely subsided by then. In fact, Border 2 drew away much of the remaining audience interest from Aditya Dhar’s film, which was already in its eighth week in theatres. However, an eight-week theatrical run now appears unlikely for Border 2, as it has been posting single-digit daily collections for five consecutive days. The occupancy figures support the aforementioned assessment, with overall occupancy averaging 8.60%. Morning and afternoon shows recorded low occupancies of 4.16% and 7.85%, respectively, placing increased pressure on the evening and night shows. The latter fared relatively better, registering occupancies of 9.41% and 12.97%. Directed by Anurag Singh, the cast of Border 2 includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh. Live Updates Feb 7, 2026 08:56 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 15 Update: How are Border 2's competitors performing On Friday, Vadh 2 and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain released in theatres. While he former made Rs 50 lakh, the latter made Rs 25 lakh, so it appears that none of these films will prove to be an obstacle in Border 2's path. Feb 7, 2026 08:42 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 15 Update: Border 2's decreasing occupancy Border 2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 8.60% on Friday. The film does not have much competition at the box office now but its box sales sales have started declining. Feb 7, 2026 08:26 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 15 Update: Sunny Deol-starrer earns Rs 2.85 crore On Day 15 in the theatres, Border 2 earned Rs 2.85 crore, taking its domestic total to Rs 297.25 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd