Border 2 box office collection day 9 updates: Sunny Deol’s war drama earns Rs 343.19 cr worldwide, earns over Rs 17 cr on Saturday

Border 2 box office collection day 9 updates: Border 2 had a great start at the box office and also made the most of the Republic Day weekend. However, after the long weekend, the film has slowed down at the box office. On Saturday, the film minted Rs 17.75 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 252.75 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The sequel of Border, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, is currently eyeing the Rs 350 crore mark worldwide.

The movie had an overall 28.62 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with maximum occupancy of 42.35 per cent seen during the nights shows.

Story continues below this ad Currently, Border 2 is the second highest-grossing film of Varun Dhawan’s career after Dilwale, which grossed Rs 388 crore worldwide. If the latest installment of Border continues to mint money at the same pace, it will soon become the highest-grossing film of his career. Border 2, however, is running behind Sunny Deol’s last film Gadar 2, which minted Rs 336.2 crore within 9 days of release. ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty admits he hasn’t watched Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 yet, promises to watch movie after it crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide: ‘It is not arrogance…’ Though Border 2 enjoyed a clean run in theatres for a week after its release, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 is now posing competition. The film released on Friday and raked in Rs 4 crore. It earned Rs 6 crore on Saturday. Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border and is directed by Anurag Singh. It also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. Live Updates Feb 1, 2026 09:10 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Updates: Sunny Deol sings and dances at film’s success celebration Actor Sunny Deol recently celebrated the box office success of his latest release, Border 2. The war drama has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a happy video of himself cutting a cake and grooving at the film’s success celebration. WATCH THE CLIP HERE Feb 1, 2026 08:57 AM IST Border 2 Movie Live Updates: After Dhurandhar and Border 2, Salman's film is expected to dominate box office Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to X to share his views on the box office prospects of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan, and the current trend of war films. He posted, "#battleofgalwan should not be taken lightly, it shouldn’t be underestimated at all. The first and most important reason is that films based on our armed forces and real-life heroes are currently in trend. #dhurandhar and #border2 success are recent examples. The second reason is that, unlike many other films, this one is not based on bygone era history. It is inspired by the recent India–China clash that took place in the Galwan Valley, where Indian soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand combat and eliminated many Chinese soldiers in a gory fight. It is an extraordinary story, the details of which are largely unknown to the audience. The third reason is #salmankhan. This is not a typical masala commercial film like Sikandar or Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is a raw, intense, adrenaline-driven war film, something Salman Khan has never attempted before. The action and climax of the film could be its biggest strengths. I am not claiming it will collect Rs 400–500 crore, but if the film is well-made, there is nothing stopping it from crossing Rs 300 crore. That itself would be more than sufficient, considering it is being made on a controlled budget. Zyada halke me mat lo.. Yeh film fatt bhi sakti hai box office pe." Feb 1, 2026 08:43 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Updates: Sunny Deol film's occupancy on Saturday Border 2 recorded a solid overall 28.62% Hindi occupancy on Saturday (Day 9), showing a strong upward trend as the day progressed. Trade site Sacnilk shared that the film opened modestly with 11.05% occupancy in morning shows, picked up momentum in the afternoon at 28.11%, and continued to grow in the evening with 32.96%. The best performance came during the night shows, which peaked at an impressive 42.35%. Feb 1, 2026 08:29 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns Rs 343.19 globally Border 2 has delivered a thunderous performance at the global box office. The total worldwide gross collection of the Sunny Deol film currently stands at a remarkable Rs 343.19 crore. Feb 1, 2026 08:18 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Updates: Sunny Deol'film earns over Rs 17 cr Trade tracker Sacnilk shared that Sunny Deol's war drama Border 2 earned around Rs 17.75 crore India net on Saturday.

