Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Updates: Sunny Deol’s war drama earns over Rs 312 crore worldwide

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh film is dominating the Indian box office.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: Border 2 has emerged as the new box office powerhouse of 2026, effectively overtaking Dhurandhar, which had dominated the initial weeks of the year. Released on January 23, Border 2 has completed seven days of its theatrical run and has already crossed the Rs 224 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

On Thursday, marking its seventh day in theatres, the war drama added another Rs 11.25 crore to its tally. At the worldwide box office, the movie has earned over Rs 312.63 cr.

Story continues below this ad However, when compared to Sunny Deol’s last success Gadar 2, Border 2 still has ground to cover. Gadar 2 had amassed a massive Rs 284.63 crore within its first seven days of release and went on to record a staggering lifetime collection of Rs 686 crore worldwide after a 10-week theatrical run. Trade analysts will now be closely watching Border 2’s performance over the coming weeks to determine if it can overtake the lifetime collections of Gadar 2 or Dhurandhar. Much will depend on its second-week hold, word-of-mouth, and performance in mass circuits. Also Read – Why Border 2’s heavy reliance on nostalgia prevents it from finding its own soul Notably, Border 2 has already achieved a significant milestone by becoming the highest-grossing film in the careers of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, further cementing its box office credentials. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 war film Border. The movie is produced by JP Dutta along with his daughter Nidhi Dutta. The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh in key roles. Live Updates Jan 30, 2026 08:36 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Latest Updates: Sunny Deol's film made over Rs 36 crore from overseas markets Bollywood Hungama shared that by Day 6, Border 2 has registered an impressive worldwide gross collection of Rs 312.63 crore, driven by a strong India net total of Rs 231.83 crore and an India gross of Rs 275.99 crore, while the film has earned Rs 36.64 crore from overseas markets, underlining its solid global performance. Jan 30, 2026 08:35 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Latest Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer expected to collected Rs 50 cr during second weekend Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal shared some updates on Border 2's box office and posted on X, "#border2 - Week One - Nett All India Nearly ₹245cr……. Film has achieved theatrical break even number, 2nd Weekend is expected to collect betwen ₹40cr - ₹50cr, film is all set to enter ₹300cr club soon….. Heading for a CLEAR HIT to SUPERHIT VERDICT……. #sunnydeol #varundhawan #ahanshetty #diljitdosanjh #border2 #tseries #bhushankumar." Jan 30, 2026 08:16 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Latest Updates: Occupancy details of Varun Dhawan's film on Thursday Border 2 recorded an overall 14.52% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, January 29. The film showed steady growth as the day progressed, with morning shows at 6.67%, improving to 14.23% in the afternoon, further rising to 17.05% during evening shows, and peaking at 20.11% in night shows, indicating stronger audience turnout in later hours. Jan 30, 2026 08:16 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Latest Updates: Early estimates share that Sunny Deol's film made Rs 11.25 crore on Thusday The early estimates shared by trade site Sacnilk read that on Day 7, Border 2 added Rs 11.25 crore to its tally. As shared by the makers earlier, Border 2 delivered a strong first week at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 231.83 crore net by Day 6. Border 2 opened with Rs 32.10 crore on Friday, rose to Rs 40.59 crore on Saturday, and peaked at Rs 57.20 crore on Sunday, followed by a massive Rs 63.59 crore on Monday boosted by Republic Day. Collections then stabilised with Rs 23.31 crore on Tuesday and Rs 15.04 crore on Wednesday.

